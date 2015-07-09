RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his 100th career appearance and allowed two runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He would have recorded his career-high fourth straight win but wound up with a no-decision. Even without getting the win, he is 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his last four outings. For Eovaldi, the one downside was that he did not feel that he attacked hitters consistently. “My split felt good tonight,” he said. “I just have to do a better job of going deeper into ballgames. I didn’t feel like I attacked the hitters as well as I should of.”

RHP Dellin Betances had a rare bad night as he gave up a run in consecutive outings for the first time since July 27-29, 2014. It also marked the first time that Betances gave up a home run in consecutive outings. The home runs to Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza and Oakland 3B Brett Lawrie have been on curveballs. On Tuesday, Betances said he intended to get Lawrie to chase that pitch in the dirt but it stayed up in a similar location as the previous pitch. “Really bad pitch,” Betances said. “If I make that pitch where it needs to be, 0-2, you have to be able to expand.”

LHP CC Sabathia will be pitching on eight days’ rest Wednesday when he faces Oakland, and it will be the 53rd time he is pitching with more than five days in between starts. In those starts, Sabathia is 20-15 with a 4.37 ERA. Sabathia is tied for fourth in the AL with eight losses and last pitched June 29 in a 4-1 loss at Los Angeles when he allowed four runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings in his second-longest start of the season. Sabathia is 8-11 with a 4.75 ERA in 28 career starts against Oakland. With the Yankees he is 5-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 13 starts, including a May 28 loss in Oakland when he allowed five earned runs and eight hits in six innings.

3B Chase Headley was held out of the starting lineup due to calf soreness. However, manager Joe Girardi did not know which calf was sore.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing 43 games with a sprained right knee. Ellsbury was injured May 19 and ended his rehab by appearing in simulated games Monday and Tuesday.

LHP Andrew Miller is scheduled to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing 25 games with a left forearm strain. Miller, who has 17 saves in 17 opportunities, will return to his closing duties. Miller pitched an inning Monday for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre but since he only threw nine pitches in the fifth, he did some additional throwing.

