OF Ramon Flores was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Flores had the game-winning bunt Saturday and in three stints with the Yankees, he has batted .219 in 12 games.

RHP Nick Rumbelow’s first stint in the major leagues ended Wednesday when the Yankees optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rumbelow joined the Yankees June 22 and had a 2.70 ERA in four appearances.

INF Cole Figueroa was signed to a major-league contract by the Yankees, with INF Jose Pirela optioned to Triple-A.

OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) has been running and hitting but is still experiencing soreness from playing catch. Manager Joe Girardi said Williams, who initially injured his shoulder June 19, is not headed for surgery. “His throwing, he was a little sore from throwing, so we’re taking a few days off and will get back to it,” Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka is in the midst of a four-game winless drought and will look to end the longest stretch of his brief career Thursday against Oakland. Tanaka was 4-2 with a 2.49 ERA in his first seven starts but is 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA in his last four outings. Tanaka last pitched Friday against Tampa Bay and allowed three runs and six hits in six innings, getting a no-decision when the Yankees won it in the 12th inning. Tanaka is 1-0 in his only start against Oakland and that was June 5, 2014 in New York. In that game, Tanaka allowed one run and five hits in six innings while throwing 104 pitches.

LHP CC Sabathia pitched on eight days rest and allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits to the first eight hitters but retired 13 of the final 16 hitters he faced. Sabathia also recorded only one strikeout and that was the first time since Aug. 7, 2013 that he had a game with one strikeout or less. It also was the 17th instance and sixth since joining the Yankees in 2009.

1B Mark Teixeira hit solo home runs in consecutive at-bats and also made three standout defensive plays, helping the Yankees edge Oakland. Teixeira recorded his 39th career game with at least two home runs and second this season but did not get a chance at a third home run when he was intentionally walked with two outs in the seventh.

3B Chase Headley was held out of the lineup with right calf soreness. Headley said he had an MRI on the calf and the test showed some inflammation. Headley also said he hoped to return in the next day or two.

INF Brendan Ryan (upper back) has been going through full baseball drills and will likely begin a rehab assignment shortly. Manager Joe Girardi said Ryan needs to get a few batting practice sessions completed before a rehab assignment.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was activated from the disabled list and went 1-for-4 with three putouts in the field during his first game since May 19. Ellsbury had missed 43 games with a right knee sprain and the Yankees posted a 22-21 record in his absence.

LHP Andrew Miller was activated from the disabled list and allowed a two-run home run to SS Marcus Semien in his first game since June 9 and threw 30 pitches. Miller was placed on the DL following the June 10 game with a strained left forearm and without him the Yankees won 11 of 24 games and recorded seven saves.