INF Jose Pirela was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, ending his second stint with the Yankees this season. In 29 games, Pirela has a .212 average (14-for-66) and four errors, including two on the same play in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

OF Taylor Dugas was designated for assignment Thursday to create room on the 40-man roster for INF Cole Figueroa. Dugas joined the Yankees on an emergency basis when RF Carlos Beltran was unavailable July 1. He was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre two days later before getting into a major league game.

INF Cole Figueroa joined the Yankees on Thursday after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Figueroa started at third base in place of Chase Headley (calf) and became the 45th player used by the Yankees. He had two doubles and was the first player to get two extra base hits in his Yankees debut since OF Johnny Damon on April 3, 2006, at Oakland. Perhaps more impressive was that Figueroa’s 24th major league game and fourth multi-hit game happened after he got four hours of sleep. “I definitely think it helped,” Figueroa said. “Just because there was this tired aspect, so I probably wasn’t as amped as I would’ve been if I had gotten a full night’s rest or coming into the ballpark for a night game.”

RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw the third-most pitches of his brief career, 114, during his 7 2/3 innings Thursday. He limited the A’s to two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out six. Tanaka’s 77 strikes were also the second-highest total of his career. He has the past two Yankees pitching performances consisting of two hits or fewer in at least 7 2/3 innings.

3B Chase Headley sat out a second consecutive game with a right calf injury, although manager Joe Girardi said his condition was improved. After Tuesday’s game, Headley had an MRI on the calf, and the test showed some inflammation. Prior to Thursday’s game, he rode an exercise bike for about 20 minutes without any issues. Headley is unsure of what other treatment he will have, and he hopes to play at some point this weekend in Boston.

INF Brendan Ryan (upper back) went 1-for-3 and played five innings at third base in his first rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He will continue his rehab Friday at Double-A Trenton. Ryan went through full baseball drills in recent days ahead of his rehab assignment.

OF Brett Gardner was named to the American League All-Star team as an injury replacement for Royals OF Alex Gordon. Gardner was one of five players competing for fans votes on the final ballot in a race that ends Friday afternoon. In the first set of results released by major league baseball, Gardner was fourth and well behind Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas.

RHP Michael Pineda will start Friday night in the opener of a three-game series with the Red Sox. Pineda is coming off one his best outings of the season, when he struck out 10 and allowed five hits in seven-plus innings Saturday in the Yankees’ 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. Although Pineda did not get a decision, it was the second start since the beginning of the 2013 season by a Yankees pitcher that consisted of at least seven scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts. Pineda is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox. That includes April 23, 2014, when he was ejected for having pine tar on his neck. Pineda last faced the Red Sox on Sept. 28, when he had two strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings while giving up one run and three hits.