2B Rob Refsnyder, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, will be recalled prior to Saturday’s game and will be in the lineup for the last two games leading up to the All-Star break.

RHP Dellin Betances and LHP Andrew Miller both struck out two in their one inning of work on Friday. The pair has fanned 121 of the 288 batters they’ve faced in 2015, the 121 Ks coming in just 74 innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez drilled a mammoth home run all the way out of Fenway Park in the first inning Friday night. He also drew a base-loaded walk in the fourth. The homer was his 17th of the season, the 671st of his career. He came into the game off a 4-for-20 homestand, which he finished with one hit in his last 14 at-bats before resting on Thursday. The homer, his 26th at Fenway Park, made Rodriguez 12-for-28 with three homers lifetime against Red Sox RHP Clay Buchholz.

3B Chase Headley (calf) missed his third straight game. He said he was ready but it appeared he would sit out the rest of the weekend.

INF Brendan Ryan (right thoracic strain in upper back) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 9, and moved his rehab to Double-A Trenton on July 10.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed a run on seven hits and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings in earning his ninth win of the season on Friday night. He threw 89 pitches and didn’t walk anyone in snapping a two-start losing streak. He is 4-5 since starting the season 5-0. He had lost his two previous starts but allowed only two earned runs in 12 innings -- this after being shelled by the Philadelphia Phillies.

RHP Ivan Nova makes his fourth start since coming back from Tommy John surgery when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of a three-game series on Saturday night. He won his first start with 6 2/3 innings of scoreless work but has lost two in a row since. At 40-21 lifetime, his winning percentage ranks third among pitchers with at least 50 starts. He is 3-3 lifetime against the Red Sox, 2-2 at Fenway Park.