2B Rob Refsnyder would have liked his big league debut to go a little better, but it was still a night to never forget. Refsnyder, called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game, grounded into a double play in his first career at-bat and went 0-for-3. “It was quite an experience, growing up a sports fan in a sports family,” he said. “I would have liked to get a hit and help the team win. It’s something I’ll remember.”

INF Cole Figueroa was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Refsnyder. He hit .250 (2-for-8) in his two games with the Yankees.

OF Mason Williams (right shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Williams was hitting .286 (49-for-202) with one home run and three RBIs before his injury.

DH Alex Rodriguez has a knack for hitting home runs at Fenway Park. He stands alone as the active leader for most home runs by a visitor at the ballpark with 27 after providing a carbon copy of Friday’s first-inning solo home run. Rodriguez sent a changeup over the wall in left on Saturday night to put the Yankees up 1-0 in the first inning. It was his 18th homer of the year and it came on a 2-1 pitch with two outs, just like his Friday blast. Rodriguez tied Lou Gehrig and Joe Gordon for the seventh-most visiting homers at Fenway.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury gave his former fans a little present in the sixth inning on Saturday night. The former Red Sox fan favorite hit a home run, his second of the season and first since April 24, to cut the Yankees’ deficit to one in an eventual loss to Boston. Ellsbury had never homered against the Red Sox, but is hitting .412 (14-for-34) against them with hits in all seven games this year.

LF Brett Gardner hasn’t had as much success -- and hasn’t drawn as much ire -- as Alex Rodriguez has against Boston, but he’s starting to develop a reputation as a thorn in the Red Sox’s side. Gardner has hit in his last 11 games against Boston dating to September 2014 and is batting .308 (12-for-39) with five runs, a home run and 10 RBIs during that stretch.

RHP Ivan Nova was the victim of insufficient run support once again Saturday. After winning his first start since returning from last season’s Tommy John surgery, the right-hander has lost his last three starts -- in which he has received four runs of support. Nova gave up four earned runs -- including a two-run homer to Hanley Ramirez -- and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. “Besides the one pitch to Hanley, he was pretty good,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He pitched out of a jam in the second. I thought he was pretty decent. Maybe mixing in his changeup a little more, the second, third time he sees these left-handers.”