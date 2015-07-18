OF Carlos Beltran (oblique) continued a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa and was 0-for-2 with a walk while playing seven innings in the field. Beltran has played in three rehab games and is eligible to be activated from the disabled list but the team has not said if he will return Saturday.

DH Alex Rodriguez is closing in on 24th place on the all-time list as his home run gave him 3,022 hits. That is one hit shy of Hall of Famer Lou Brock. Rodriguez is hitting .281 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs in 84 games. “It’s been amazing,” New York outfielder Chris Young said. “He’s been one of the most clutch guys in our lineup.”

The Yankees activated INF Brendan Ryan from the DL after he missed nearly a month with an upper back injury.

INF Brendan Ryan was activated from the DL a second time on Friday. Ryan missed the first 58 games with a calf strain and then missed 19 games with a right thoracic strain in his upper back.

Yankees INF Gregorio Petit was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre, ending his fourth stint in the majors.

INF Gregorio Petit was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday. Petit has had four stints with the Yankees so far and in 20 games has a .167 average.

RHP Michael Pineda will make his second career start against his former team Saturday when the Yankees face the Mariners. Pineda faced the Mariners June 1 in Seattle and allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings during a 7-2 win. Pineda closed out the first half by allowing one earned run and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 5-1 win at Boston on July 10.