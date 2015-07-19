RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being there since June 25. Pinder was recalled for the fifth time this season and has a 2.53 ERA over 10 2/3 innings in nine games.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to stretch him out and possibly have him start Saturday against Louisville. Mitchell has a 2.89 ERA in six games over 9 1/3 innings during three stints with the Yankees.

DH Alex Rodriguez recorded his sixth game with at least three strikeouts when he struck out three times against Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma. Rodriguez’s previous game with three strikeouts was June 25 in Houston; in his games with at least three strikeouts, he is batting .217 (5-for-23).

LHP CC Sabathia will be making his second straight start on extended rest Sunday when the Yankees conclude their three-game series with the Mariners. Sabathia’s previous start was July 8, on eight days’ rest after he had his knee drained. In that start, he allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Sabathia is 12-5 with a 2.65 ERA in 23 career starts against Seattle. Sabathia opposed the Mariners June 2 and did not get a decision after allowing two runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

C Brian McCann hit his 15th home run Saturday, becoming the sixth catcher to hit at least 15 in 10 straight seasons. The others were Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra, Gary Carter, Mike Piazza and Lance Parrish.