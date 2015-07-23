RHP Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Although he retired 10 in a row early, he wound up throwing 99 pitches and not completing six innings for the fourth straight start and 11th time overall.

OF Chris Young made his 52nd start of the season and anytime the Yankees see a left-handed starting pitcher he will likely be in the starting lineup since he is hitting well above .300 against southpaws. Young made his 18th start in right field but manager Joe Girardi said it’s not going to be a platoon with Carlos Beltran.

LHP Andrew Miller needed only nine pitches to get his 21st save in 21 opportunities. Since saves became an official statistic in 1969, Miller has the sixth-longest streak to begin a tenure with a new team. Miller also has tied the third longest-streak in the American League and it is the longest since LaTroy Hawkins for the Minnesota Twins (May 28, 2000-May 2, 2001).

RHP Ivan Nova makes his fifth start Wednesday against Baltimore since returning from 14 months on the DL due to Tommy John surgery. Nova won his first start but has dropped his last three starts. He last pitched July 11 in Boston when he allowed four runs and eight hits and 6 2/3 innings. Nova has never lost four straight starts and is 5-3 with a 5.03 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) against the Orioles.