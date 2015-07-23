FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 23, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) will head to the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday for continued rehab on the shoulder that he initially injured diving back to first base on pickoff play June 19. Williams has begun throwing, but he is not ready to appear in rehab games, manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday afternoon against the Orioles. Tanaka won his last two starts after going winless in his previous four. On Friday, he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings in a 4-3 win over the Mariners. That start marked the second consecutive time he surpassed 100 pitches after being under the century mark in his first 10 starts. Tanaka is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA in his past five starts after posting a 2.49 ERA in his first seven outings. In two starts against the Orioles, Tanaka is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

DH Alex Rodriguez reached 20 home runs for the 16th time, becoming the 10th player to have at least 16 seasons with 20-plus home runs. It was the first time he reached 20 home runs since 2010, as he missed that mark the previous four years due to injuries and his year-long suspension for PED use. Asked about Rodriguez defying preseason expectations, 1B Mark Teixeira said: “I was on the record in spring training saying I expected a lot out of him. And he’s shown that I‘m the smartest guy in baseball.”

LHP Andrew Miller allowed a two-out home run to Orioles RF Chris Davis but notched his 22nd save in 22 opportunities. Since saves became an official statistic in 1969, Miller has the fifth-longest streak to begin a tenure with a new team. Miller also tied the third-longest such streak in the American League.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.