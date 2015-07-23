OF Mason Williams (jammed right shoulder) will head to the team’s minor league complex in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday for continued rehab on the shoulder that he initially injured diving back to first base on pickoff play June 19. Williams has begun throwing, but he is not ready to appear in rehab games, manager Joe Girardi said.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday afternoon against the Orioles. Tanaka won his last two starts after going winless in his previous four. On Friday, he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings in a 4-3 win over the Mariners. That start marked the second consecutive time he surpassed 100 pitches after being under the century mark in his first 10 starts. Tanaka is 2-1 with a 5.28 ERA in his past five starts after posting a 2.49 ERA in his first seven outings. In two starts against the Orioles, Tanaka is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA.

DH Alex Rodriguez reached 20 home runs for the 16th time, becoming the 10th player to have at least 16 seasons with 20-plus home runs. It was the first time he reached 20 home runs since 2010, as he missed that mark the previous four years due to injuries and his year-long suspension for PED use. Asked about Rodriguez defying preseason expectations, 1B Mark Teixeira said: “I was on the record in spring training saying I expected a lot out of him. And he’s shown that I‘m the smartest guy in baseball.”

LHP Andrew Miller allowed a two-out home run to Orioles RF Chris Davis but notched his 22nd save in 22 opportunities. Since saves became an official statistic in 1969, Miller has the fifth-longest streak to begin a tenure with a new team. Miller also tied the third-longest such streak in the American League.