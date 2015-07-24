C John Ryan Murphy made his first start of the second half and produced three singles, including one that deflected off second base and into center field. Murphy tied a career high with three hits. His third career game with at least three hits increased his batting average 25 points to .272.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up three home runs, but matching a career high in that department was irrelevant since he allowed only three runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings during New York’s 9-3 win over the Orioles on Thursday. Tanaka has equaled a career high with three straight wins, and the talk in the clubhouses was how good his slider and split-fingered fastball were. “You can’t tell what a fastball or a split looks like,” Baltimore CF Adam Jones said. “Then he’s got a cutter. He dealt today, man.”

LF Brett Gardner reached base safely in his 24th consecutive game when he drew a first-inning walk. It equals the career-best streak that Gardner had June 13-July 10, 2014. During his current streak, Gardner is batting .340 (32-for-94) with three home runs, 10 RBIs and 17 runs.

RHP Michael Pineda will try to become New York’s first 10-game winner Friday night in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. Pineda’s first attempt at a 10th win was unsuccessful as he allowed four runs and six hits in six innings Saturday during a 4-3 loss to the Mariners. Before allowing two home runs to 2B Robinson Cano, Pineda allowed three earned runs over his previous three starts. Pineda is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA in two previous starts against the Twins.