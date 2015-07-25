FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 26, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Mark Teixeira went 3-for-4 with three singles. It was his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Teixeira now has 39 multi-hit efforts in 72 career games against Minnesota, batting .372 with 18 doubles, 20 homers, and 60 RBIs in those games.

3B Chase Headley went 1-for-4 with a single and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games. Over that span, Headley is hitting at a .333 clip. He is a .324 career hitter in nine games against the Twins.

LF Brett Gardner singled with one out in the sixth inning on Friday. He has now reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, a career-high. Gardner is hitting .33 with 16 walks over that span.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, taking the loss. Pineda dropped to 1-4 in his last five decisions since June 22. “(Pineda) made some mistakes with his fastball,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t locate well. It was a combination of things. Sometimes your stuff just isn’t as sharp for whatever reason and tonight it wasn‘t.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.