1B Mark Teixeira went 3-for-4 with three singles. It was his 19th multi-hit game of the season. Teixeira now has 39 multi-hit efforts in 72 career games against Minnesota, batting .372 with 18 doubles, 20 homers, and 60 RBIs in those games.

3B Chase Headley went 1-for-4 with a single and has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games. Over that span, Headley is hitting at a .333 clip. He is a .324 career hitter in nine games against the Twins.

LF Brett Gardner singled with one out in the sixth inning on Friday. He has now reached base safely in 25 consecutive games, a career-high. Gardner is hitting .33 with 16 walks over that span.

RHP Michael Pineda allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, taking the loss. Pineda dropped to 1-4 in his last five decisions since June 22. “(Pineda) made some mistakes with his fastball,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t locate well. It was a combination of things. Sometimes your stuff just isn’t as sharp for whatever reason and tonight it wasn‘t.”