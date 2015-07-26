RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Nick Goody on the 25-man roster. In 11 relief appearances with the Yankees this season, Pinder had a 2.92 ERA with eight strikeouts and two walks in 12 1/3 innings.

RHP Nick Goody was added to the Yankees’ 25-man roster. Goody was 1-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 48 1/3 innings for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. A sixth-round pick of New York in 2012, Goody has yet to make his major league debut.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit three home runs in an 8-5 win, the fifth time in his career he has hit three or more homers in a game. Over his last 14 games, Rodriguez has eight home runs. His 49 homers against the Twins are the most of any active player.

1B Mark Teixeira was 2-for-4 with a double to raise his career average against the Twins to .374. He now has 19 doubles against Minnesota in 73 games. Teixeira has the highest batting average vs. the Twins of any active player.

LHP Andrew Miller pitched a scoreless ninth inning Saturday for his 23rd save in 23 attempts. It’s the longest streak of saves to start a stint with the Yankees since the save became a stat in 1969. Miller retired all three Twins batters he faced as he picked up save No. 23.