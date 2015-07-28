SS Didi Gregorius tied the game against Texas at 2-2 with a two-run home run in the third inning and then broke it open with a two-run single to right in the seventh. He has three of his five homers this year against the Rangers. Four of his eight career round-trippers came against Texas. “I just think he’s just maturing as a player,” New York manager Joe Girardi said of Gregorius. “He got off to a slow start, and (we‘ve) just kind of seen an upward kick the whole season. This has been his best month. June was better than May, May was better than April.”

LHP Chris Capuano will get the start Tuesday against the Rangers. The Yankees didn’t make that decision until after Monday’s game so they could see how RHP Ivan Nova fared. Capuano has started three times for the Yankees this year, but his past 12 appearances came in relief. Capuano pitched one inning Friday against Minnesota, allowing four runs on four hits.

1B Mark Teixeira had a frustrating night despite the win. He was robbed of a home run by Texas CF Leonys Martin in the first and then was thrown out by Martin at the plate trying to score in the eighth inning. That play led to Teixeira throwing a trash can in the New York dugout, as he was upset with third base coach Joe Espada following the play. “Joe just told me easy, easy, which means there’s going to be no play at the plate,” Teixeira said. “It was just a mistake. That can’t happen. I‘m sure it won’t ever happen again.”

3B Chase Headley continues to hit for the Yankees. Headley matched his season high with three hits and scored two runs Monday night to extend his hitting streak to five games. In his past 16 games, Headley is batting .369 (24-for-65). “Chase is starting to swing the bat well for us,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s a great teammate, good to have around.”

OF Jacoby Ellsbury was out of the starting lineup Monday a day after crashing into the wall in Minnesota and hitting his left shoulder. Manager Joe Girardi said he was hoping to give Ellsbury a day off in Texas anyways and that the veteran received treatment on the shoulder Monday. “You feel it a little bit,” said Ellsbury, who came into Monday night’s game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in center. “You know, you’re never out there perfect. I don’t want to make a bigger deal than it is. Just giving me the day.”

INF Gregorio Petit, who was designated for assignment Saturday, was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Petit batted just .167 in 20 games for New York this season.

RHP Ivan Nova continues to shine in key situations. He allowed five hits and two runs Monday in his five innings and also walked two, but Texas was just 1-for-6 against him with runners in scoring position. That is a trend for Nova this season, as opponents are now just 3-for-33 on the season against Nova in those situations.