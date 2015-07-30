FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2015 / 3:42 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was promoted Saturday and did not play in his time at the MLB level.

RHP Diego Moreno was called up from Triple-A and pitched 5 1/3 innings of no-hit relief. He is the first Yankee pitcher since 1956 to pitch at least 5 1/3 innings of relief and get the win without giving up a hit. This is his second stint with the team this season.

SS Didi Gregorius had a career-high four hits Tuesday, one night after a career-high four RBIs. In his career against the Rangers, he is hitting .417 (15-36) with four homers, 14 RBIs, nine runs in nine games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his 14th start of the season on Wednesday night at Texas. He is pitching on extended five days’ rest. He has won a season-high three consecutive starts, completing at least seven innings in each start. He is the first Yankee to complete at least seven innings and earn the win in at least three consecutive starts since April 2013, when both CC Sabathia (three straight) and Andy Pettitte (three straight) accomplished the feat.

OF Chris Young had five RBIs Tuesday to match a career high. He’s done it five times, the last July 2, 2010 against the Dodgers when he played for Arizona.

OF Brett Gardner had three hits and three walks against Texas. He becomes the first Yankee to reach those totals in a nine-inning game since Don Mattingly (6/17/85 at Baltimore).

