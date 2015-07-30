RHP Caleb Cotham had his contract purchased Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his MLB debut in the seventh inning against Texas. Cotham, 27, was 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after beginning the year at Double-A Trenton.

OF Dustin Ackley was acquired by the Yankees, who sent minor-leaguers OF Ramon Flores and RHP Jose Ramirez to the Mariners.

RF Carlos Beltran hit a solo home run in the second which was his 381st career home run, tying him with Albert Belle for 67th on the all-time home run list. Beltran snapped a 16-game, 54-at-bat homerless stretch.

LHP Chris Capuano was designated for assignment Wednesday. The Yankees have 10 days to trade, release or outright him to the minor leagues. The 36-year-old veteran had a 6.97 ERA in 16 appearances (four starts) this season. He allowed five earned runs in his last outing, a start Tuesday night that lasted two-thirds of an inning.

RHP Michael Pineda is 9-7 and will make his 20th start of the season in Thursday’s series finale at Texas. He will pitch on extended five days’ rest. His nine wins are tied for 12th in the AL. He leads the AL with a 7.80 K/BB ratio (117K, 15BB). After tying the Yankees’ franchise record for strikeouts by a right-hander with 16 on May 10 vs. Baltimore, he was named AL Player of the Week for May 4-10, his first career weekly honor.