RHP Nick Goody was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being sent down earlier in the week. Goody flew to Texas in time for series finale Thursday and took the loss after allowing a leadoff walk in the ninth.

RHP Caleb Cotham, who made his major league debut Wednesday, pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Rangers, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a one-day stay with the Yankees. Cotham, 27, is 1-0 with a 1.37 ERA at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after beginning the year at Double-A Trenton.

INF/OF Dustin Ackley was acquired from Seattle on Thursday in exchange for two minor-leaguers, RHP Jose Ramirez and OF Ramon Flores. Manager Joe Girardi envisions Ackley spelling all three outfield spots, as well as first and second base. “His versatility should help out in that situation,” Girardi said. “You get a guy that you can put at five different spots, that’s pretty good.” Ackley should join the club Friday in Chicago for the series opener against the White Sox. Ackley, 27, hit .215/.270/.366 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 85 games for Seattle this year.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who starts the series opener against the White Sox on Friday, is 10-2 with a 4.27 ERA in 20 starts. He won his past five decisions, including an eight-inning stint Sunday at Minnesota. Eovaldi has already reached a career high in wins and has gone at least five innings in seven consecutive starts.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to provide depth in the bullpen. He also could be an option to start Saturday’s game at the Chicago White Sox. He had no decisions, one save and a 2.89 ERA in six relief appearances for the Yankees earlier this season. Mitchell was 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 15 Triple-A starts.

LHP CC Sabathia was sent to a hospital after the game due to symptoms of dehydration.

RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) was scratched from his scheduled start and placed on the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Ivan Nova expects to start Sunday at Chicago despite leaving his Monday start after 75 pitches due to arm fatigue. “I‘m not hurt,” he said. “I don’t know where that came from. I‘m going to throw everything normal, keep my routine. I‘m going to throw my bullpen (session) and get ready for my game.”