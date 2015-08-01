RHP Luis Severino will make his major league debut in the Yankees’ series against the rival Boston Red Sox next week, but manager Joe Girardi has yet to come up with a specific date. His last start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was Wednesday, which would put him in line to start Tuesday if he remains on a five-days rest schedule. Severino, the Yankees’ top prospect, posted a 9-2 record with a 2.45 ERA combined for Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has struck out 98 batters in 99 1/3 innings combined in the minors this season.

UTL Dustin Ackley joined the Yankees for the first time Friday in Chicago for the start of a weekend series at the Chicago White Sox. Ackley was acquired by the Yankees in a trade for prospects Thursday with the Seattle Mariners. His primary role will be subbing at multiple positions defensively in a utility role. Ackley, known for having a long beard, had to shave it off because of the Yankees’ no facial hair policy. “Luckily I‘m not cut and bleeding all over the place,” Ackley said. “That was the thing I was worried about, so no harm done there. It went well. I don’t have to use much beard product or anything like that, so that might save me some money in the long run.”

RHP Bryan Mitchell (0-0, 2.89) will start for the Yankees against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Mitchell, a rookie, will be making his first start in the major leagues.

LHP Chris Capuano was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Friday. Capuano went 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 14 appearances, which included four starts.

LHP CC Sabathia rejoined the Yankees on Friday for the start of a series at the Chicago White Sox. Sabathia spent Thursday in a Texas hospital after being taken there following New York’s game Wednesday at the Texas Rangers for dehydration issues. Sabathia will get the weekend series off and expects to be fine for his next scheduled start. He threw five-plus innings before leaving the game and wasn’t taken to the hospital until after the game. “Normally I like to pitch in the heat, but not that Texas heat,” Sabathia said. “It just wore on me all night, pretty much from the start until the end. I guess I just made it out, because I was just going. Once I was done, I was just exhausted.”

1B Mark Teixeira led the Yankees to a 13-6 win Friday to start a weekend series at the Chicago White Sox. He blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, for his fourth multi-homer game of the season and second in as many games. It was also the 14th time in Teixeira’s career that he’s hit a homer from both sides of the plate in the same game, which set a major league record.

RF Garrett Jones was designated for assignment Friday by the Yankees to make room on the roster for newly acquired UTL Dustin Ackley, who was added in a trade Thursday with the Seattle Mariners. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said the decision to go with Ackley over Jones for the remainder of the season boiled down to defense, where Ackley is capable of playing more positions. Jones hit .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 177 at-bats for New York.

RHP Esmil Rogers was released by the Yankees on Friday. The 29-year-old reliever went 1-1 with a 6.27 ERA in 18 appearances this season for New York. He struck out 31 in 33 innings, but had some control issues that contributed to a bloated 1.67 WHIP.