RHP Luis Severino will make his major-league debut for the Yankees on Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium against the Boston Red Sox. It will be a full week since Severino last started a game, which was for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He isn’t starting the series opener Tuesday because manager Joe Girardi wants to keep RHP Masahiro Tanaka on his usual rest between starts. Severino is rated the Yankees’ best prospect by multiple scouting services.

RHP Nick Rumbelow was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and threw a scoreless inning in the Yankees’ 8-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. New York needed a fresh bullpen option after rookie RHP Nick Goody was used in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday. In four appearances with the Yankees this season, Rumbelow is 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in 4 1/3 innings.

RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Goody made his major-league debut Thursday at the Texas Rangers and pitched again Friday at the Chicago White Sox. The back-to-back outings prompted the move, because Goody wouldn’t have been cleared to pitch again until a series against the Boston Red Sox that starts Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Goody allowed just one run on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings between his two appearances for the Yankees.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start for the Yankees on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Manager Joe Girardi said he preferred to keep Tanaka on his normal rest between starts. Rookie RHP Luis Severino, who was a possibility to start Tuesday, will instead make his major-league debut Wednesday against Boston.

RHP Bryan Mitchell made his first major-league start for the Yankees. The rookie made his big-league debut pitching out of the bullpen in July, but the Yankees are short an arm in their rotation, with RHP Michael Pineda on the 15-day disabled list with a forearm muscle strain. Mitchell threw 49 of 78 pitches for strikes in an 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, but he was touched for four runs on seven hits and two walks, including a solo homer by SS Alexei Ramirez.

RF Carlos Beltran was given a day off by manager Joe Girardi in an 8-2 loss at the Chicago White Sox. Beltran fouled a ball off his left foot Friday in Chicago and was too sore to play. It was the second time in less than a week that Beltran had fouled a ball off that foot.

LHP CC Sabathia will make his next scheduled start a full week after spending a night in a Texas hospital because of dehydration issues following his last start July 29 at the Texas Rangers. Sabathia is scheduled to take the mound Thursday at Yankee Stadium in the finale of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Sabathia rejoined the team Friday and said he’s feeling much better. Manager Joe Girardi anticipates Sabathia will be fully recovered by Thursday.

RHP Ivan Nova (3-3, 3.38 ERA) will start the finale of a series against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Nova will be pitching with an extra day’s rest, after leaving his most recent start July 27 at the Texas Rangers early because of muscle fatigue in his right arm. Nova, who had Tommy John surgery April 29, 2014, doesn’t have any structural injury issues in the arm, according to manager Joe Girardi. Nova is 2-1 with a 2.73 ERA in five career starts against the White Sox, but he hasn’t faced them since Aug. 21, 2012.