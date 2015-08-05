FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 5, 2015 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Caleb Cotham was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take UT Dustin Ackley’s place on the roster. Cotham, 27, is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in 13 appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and 4-2 with a 2.77 ERA for Double-A Trenton this year. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the Yankees on July 29 at Texas in his major league debut.

The Yankees placed INF/OF Dustin Ackley, acquired from the Mariners last week, on the 15-day DL with a right lumbar strain.

UT Dustin Ackley went on the 15-day disabled list due to a right lumbar strain. Ackley had an MRI exam Monday, and the test showed a herniated disk that will keep him out for at least 20 days.

RHP Michael Pineda will be out at least through the end of August with a strained forearm, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
