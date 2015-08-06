RHP Danny Burawa was designated for assignment by the Yankees to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Luis Severino. He made one major league appearance earlier this season, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning. In 35 games (four starts) between Double-A and Triple-A this year, he is 1-3 with one save and a 2.69 ERA.

RHP Luis Severino was not included in any trades for veteran pitching at the trade deadline and makes his major league debut Wednesday against the Red Sox. Severino will be added to the active roster Wednesday and earned the promotion by going a combined 9-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 19 starts with Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. At 21 years, 166 days, he will be the youngest pitcher to start in the majors this season and the youngest since RHP Phil Hughes (21 years, 95 days) in 2007. Severino will join RHP Sam Militelo (Aug. 9, 1992) and LHP Randy Keisler (Sept. 10, 2000) as the third Yankees pitcher since 1965 to make his first career start against Boston.

RHP Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Tuesday’s game. Rumbelow threw 20 pitches in the ninth and he is the likely move that gets RHP Luis Severino on the active roster. In two stints with the Yankees, Rumbelow has a 1.69 ERA in six appearances.

RHP Caleb Cotham was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, marking his second stint with the Yankees. Cotham was also with the Yankees last week in Texas and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings last Wednesday. In a combined 28 relief appearances between Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes Barre, he is 5-2 with a 2.11 ERA while posting a strikeout rate of 10.3 per nine innings.

RHP Caleb Cotham was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after a one-day stint in the majors. He pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings July 29 at Texas in his lone major league appearance.

INF/OF Dustin Ackley was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a right lumbar strain in his back.

OF Mason Williams will have shoulder surgery Friday after the rehab program failed. Williams was injured in the fifth inning of the June 19 game against Detroit on a pickoff play at first base,

OF Carlos Beltran (sore left foot) was hurt July 31, and he didn’t play Aug. 1. He started Aug. 2 but was replaced midgame as a precautionary move during a blowout. He returned to the lineup Aug. 4.

C Brian McCann tied a season high with four RBIs but blocking several balls in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the top of the seventh took a slight toll on his left knee. McCann said the inside of his left knee kind of stretched slightly but the injury did not warrant any further testing. McCann said he hopes to play Wednesday but it will be based on if he wakes up without any stiffness.

C Brian McCann (sore left knee) was held out of the starting lineup and an MRI revealed some inflammation around the MCL area. He was available as a backup and hopes to return in a few days.

1B/OF Garrett Jones, designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, re-signed with the team Wednesday. New York brought Jones back after recently acquired INF/OF Dustin Ackley sustained a herniated disc in his back that is expected to keep him out until September. Jones has played in 57 games for the Yankees this season and is batting .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. The 34-year-old is making about $5 million this year.

RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) will start throwing Wednesday. Pineda was placed on the disabled list Thursday but is still a few weeks from returning. It is the same injury LHP Andrew Miller had except on the left side and he missed nearly a month. “You’re not going to see him pitching for us in major league games here in August,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “Obviously September is when we plan on unleashing him again at some point.”