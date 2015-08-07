RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his first career start against the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series and will try to increase his major league-leading percentage beyond .846. Eovaldi has benefited from good run support but also has pitched decently of late, going 6-0 with a 3.06 ERA in his last eight starts. He has allowed three earned runs or less in 12 of his last three starts, including last Friday in Chicago when he allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

LHP CC Sabathia did not get a decision but pitched effectively over six innings, allowing a run and three hits. He threw 99 pitches and got eight strikeouts, including one on DH David Ortiz with the bases loaded for the final out of the fifth. It was the first time Sabathia went at least six innings while allowing three hits or less and one run or less since Sept. 21, 2012 against the Oakland Athletics.

C Brian McCann (left knee) was held out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. McCann was injured blocking several pitches in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the seventh inning Tuesday. An MRI Wednesday showed some inflammation around the MCL area and he was limited to pinch hitting duties and Thursday manager Joe Girardi said McCann was feeling better. “We don’t anticipate it will be too long,” Girardi said. “As of right now, the way he felt today, we were encouraged by (it). We’ll look at tomorrow or the next day (to get him back).”

CF Jacoby Ellsbury began Thursday with three hits in his last 23 at-bats. He ended it by getting a go-ahead solo home run with one out in the seventh. Ellsbury’s home run was his fifth to put his team ahead in the seventh inning or later and third with the Yankees. Four of his home runs have been in his last 21 games since being activated from the disabled list last month.

LHP Andrew Miller remained perfect in save opportunities when he struck out RF Rusney Castillo on three pitches with two on in the ninth. Since the inception of the save in 1969, Miller’s streak is the third longest to begin a career with a new team. The only longer streaks were Brad Lidge, who converted his first 44 save chances with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008-09 and Willie Hernandez who recorded his first 32 save opportunities for the 1984 Detroit Tigers.