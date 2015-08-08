1B Mark Teixeira reached 30 home runs for the ninth time and became the fourth active player to do so, though he needed a replay review of nearly four minutes to get it in the second inning. Besides Teixeira, teammate Alex Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels 1B Albert Pujols and Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera are the other active players to have at least nine seasons with 30 home runs.

C Brian McCann returned to the starting lineup after being held out of the previous two games with inflammation. He was injured blocking several pitches in the dirt by RHP Dellin Betances in the seventh inning Tuesday and had an MRI Wednesday.

RHP Michael Pineda (right flexor forearm muscle strain) played catch from a distance of 90 feet Wednesday and Thursday. He said he felt fine and hoped to get on a mound Monday. Pineda is not expected to return until September after being placed on the 15-day disabled list July 30.

RHP Ivan Nova will try to win his fourth straight start when he pitches on five days rest Saturday against the Blue Jays. Nova last pitched Sunday in Chicago when he allowed one earned run and five hits in six innings of a 12-3 victory. Over his last three starts, he is 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA. In 10 appearances (nine starts) against the Blue Jays, Nova is 4-2 with a 4.74 ERA.