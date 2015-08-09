RHP Masahiro Tanaka makes his 16th start when the Yankees face the Blue Jays Sunday and will try to win his fifth straight home start. Tanaka is 4-0 with a 3.18 ERA in his last four home starts after allowing three earned runs and five hits in six innings during Tuesday’s 13-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

DH Alex Rodriguez had one of New York’s three hits off Toronto LHP David Price and is 12-for-49 (.245) against him. When he faces former No. 1 picks, Rodriguez has posted a .315 (39-for-124) average.

1B Mark Teixeira had streak of 24 straight games reaching base stopped as he flied out, struck out and grounded out twice. Teixeira’s streak began on July 8 and in those games, he batted .356 (32-for-90) with 10 home runs and 18 RBI. It was his longest streak since reaching in 42 straight games from June 6-July 26, 2010.

RHP Ivan Nova tied a season high by allowing four runs, doing so after retiring 16 of the first 19 hitters before loading the bases in the sixth. He gave up his first grand slam since Aug. 21, 2012, at Chicago when 3B Kevin Youkilis tagged him. This time it was 1B Justin Smoak of Toronto who got him.