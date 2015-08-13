RHP Branden Pinder has been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pinder was the losing pitcher in Tuesday’s marathon, when he gave up three hits and a run in the bottom of the 16th inning. In 16 relief appearances, Pinder was 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Yankees used eight pitchers in their 5-4 loss to Cleveland in 16 innings on Tuesday. In a combined 37 relief appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton, Goody was 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA. Goody pitched one hitless and scoreless inning on Wednesday.

RHP Chris Capuano’s contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to help out the Yankees bullpen, which had a heavy workload in Tuesday’s 16-inning game. In four starts at Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Capuano was 1-1, with a 1.93 ERA. In 16 appearances with the Yankees earlier this season, four of them starts, Capuano was 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA.

LHP CC Sabathia on Wednesday pitched well enough to win -- but lost, 2-1 to Cleveland. Sabathia in six innings gave up just two runs, but his slumping teammates could only score one run, as his record slipped to 4-9. “I didn’t have my best stuff but I was able to battle, get a double play when I needed it,” he said. “My focus in every start is to keep us in the game and give us a chance to win. I think I did that tonight.”

1B/INF Garrett Jones was designated for assignment by the Yankees and RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A.

1B/OF Garrett Jones has been designated for assignment. In 144 at-bats, Jones hit .215 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. “It was a really difficult decision,” said manager Joe Girardi. “If not for a game like yesterday (a 16-inning loss), it probably doesn’t happen. Garrett did some good things for us but yesterday’s game had a ripple effect.”

OF Jacoby Ellsbury was 0-for-7 in the 16-inning game on Tuesday. He is hitless in his last 19 at-bats, and in the month of August, he is hitting .105 (4-for-38). Ellsbury did not play Wednesday. “He’s been struggling. He’s had a rough go of it lately, but we need to get him going. I just felt it was a good time to give him a day,” said manager Joe Girardi.