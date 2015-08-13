LHP CC Sabathia will start Wednesday against the Indians, for whom he won the Cy Young Award in 2007. In seven career starts vs. Cleveland Sabathia is 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA.

1B/INF Garrett Jones was designated for assignment by the Yankees and RHP Branden Pinder was optioned to Triple-A.

3B Chase Headley was not in the starting lineup because Manager Joe Girardi said Headley was “a little banged up” and could use a day off. Headley was also mired in a 2-for-17 slide, but he got pressed into service in the 16-inning game, and came through with a two-out, two-run pinch hit bases loaded single in the 10th inning. With the bases loaded this year Headley is 7-for-9 (.778) with 12 RBIs.

2B Stephen Drew’s solo home run in the sixth inning snapped a 31-inning scoreless streak by the Yankees’ offense. It was also Drew’s 14th home run, the most he’s hit in a season since he hit 15 for Arizona in 2010.

RHP Michael Pineda, who has been on the DL since July 30 with a strained forearm, threw on Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL. He will throw a bullpen on Thursday.