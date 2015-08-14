RHP Nick Goody was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the roster for 1B Greg Bird, who was called up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Goody was recalled on Wednesday, pitched one scoreless inning that night, and was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

1B Greg Bird was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the game. Bird made his major league debut in the game, at first base, filling in for 1B Mark Teixeira, who was given a day off. In a combined 362 at bats at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton, Bird hit .277 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI. “His at bats have been really good. He hits the ball to all fields,” said Manager Joe Girardi. Bird was 0-for-5 in his debut Thursday.

RHP Diego Moreno (right elbow inflammation) has been transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings, but still got credit for the win, thanks to the Yankees’ eight-run outburst. Eovaldi is 12-2. He hasn’t lost a game since June 16. Eovaldi has also won six consecutive road starts, and has a 3.57 ERA in those games.

1B Mark Teixeira was given a day off Thursday. Like most Yankee hitters, Teixeira is slumping, hitting .059 (1-for-17) in his last four games. “Tex has played a lot lately, and we had the 16-inning game (Tuesday),” said Manager Joe Girardi. “So I wanted to give him a day off before the series in Toronto.” The Yankees open a three-game series vs. Toronto on Friday, with first place in the AL East on the line.

C Brian McCann’s three-run home run in the first inning was his 20th of the season. McCann is the fifth catcher in the modern era (since 1900) to hit 20 or more home runs in nine or more seasons. Five of McCann’s last seven hits have been home runs.