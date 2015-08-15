RHP Masahiro Tanaka will make his 17th start of the season Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He took the loss Sunday in the Blue Jays 2-0 win at Yankee Stadium, allowing three hits, two runs and no walks while striking out five in six innings. He allowed home runs to 3B Josh Donaldson and RF Jose Bautista. He is 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays and is 1-0 with a 2.57 ERA in one start at Rogers Centre.

OF Carlos Beltran hit his 11th homer of the season, a three-run shot as a pinch-hitter on Friday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the Yankees’ fourth pinch hit of the season and the first since May 22. It was the first go-ahead homer by a Yankees pinch-hitter in the eighth inning or later on the road since 1B Don Mattingly on July 24, 1994 against the Angels.

DH Alex Rodriguez doubled in the first inning on Friday in the 4-3 over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 6. He was 1-for-5 Friday and is 3-for-30 (.100) in his past seven games.

3B Chase Headley hit an RBI double in the eighth inning Friday in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first extra-base hit since Aug. 4 and snapped the Blue Jays’ record streak of 33 shutout innings against the Yankees.

RHP Michael Pineda (strained right forearm) had a 30-pitch bullpen session on Thursday and is scheduled to throw 45 pitches on a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Trenton on Sunday. If that goes well, he could be ready to return to the Yankees rotation. “It’s something to talk about,‘’ Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. ”He hasn’t been off that long and sometimes need dictates.‘’ Pineda last pitched in the majors on July 24.

RHP Ivan Nova allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings and was the winning pitcher in the 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. He has allowed three or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts and Friday was the first time he had reached seven innings in a start this season.