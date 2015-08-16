RHP Luis Severino will make his third career start Sunday in the series finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is winless in his first two starts, having received a total of one run in support.

RHP Caleb Cotham was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Saturday after the Yankees designated LHP Chris Capuano for assignment. Cotham is 6-2 with a 1.89 ERA in 31 relief outings between Double-A Trenton and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The 27-year-old made one appearance with the Yankees, working 1 2/3 scoreless innings on July 29.

1B Greg Bird singled in the eighth inning Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first major-league hit in his second game. He was 0-for-5 Thursday at Cleveland in his major-league debut.

OF Carlos Beltran hit his 12th home run of the season in the first inning Saturday and the New York Yankees went on to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1. It was his second homer in as many at-bats in the series. He hit the second pinch homer of his career Friday, a three-run shot in the eighth inning in the 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

LHP Chris Capuano was designated for assignment on Saturday by the Yankees, three days after he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. RHP Caleb Cotham was called up from the Triple-A club. Capuano had not pitched for the Yankees since giving up five runs in two-thirds of an inning in a 21-5 loss to Texas on July 28.

1B Mark Teixeira hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth inning Saturday to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his 10th home run this season that has given the Yankees the lead.