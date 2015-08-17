RHP Luis Severino struck out nine in six innings on Sunday in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. That equaled the total he had in his first two major-league starts combined over 11 innings. He has 18 strikeouts and four walks over his first three starts, a total of 17 innings. ”Good light fastball with a loose arm, sneaky, good downhill plane,“ said Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista, who hit a two-run homer against him Sunday. ‘It’s a guy that’s a challenge to barrel up a baseball. ... I know that’s just his (third) start, but he’s very talented. We’ll see if he can make the adjustments to be one of the best pitchers in the league.”

RF Carlos Beltran went 0-for-3 Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. It ended his on-base streak at 16 games. He batted .346 (18-for-52) in that span. He had an on-base percentage of .452, with five home runs and nine RBIs. It also ended his 10-game hit streak, when he was 12-for-32 (.375). Beltran also lost a ball in the sun that went for a double by SS Troy Tulowitzki to start a three-run third inning for the Blue Jays. “I saw it all the way,” Beltran said. “I lost it when it was getting close to me and I basically couldn’t do anything. The ball hit me in the back. Unfortunately, it would have been a different story if I had caught that ball.”

LHP CC Sabathia will make his 23rd start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series with the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. He took the loss last Wednesday in the Yankees’ 2-1 setback against Cleveland when he allowed nine hits and two runs in six innings. He is 17-9 with a 3.14 ERA in 35 career starts against the Twins. He is 5-1 with a 3.23 ERA in eight career games against Minnesota as a Yankee.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his sixth homer of the season in the sixth inning Sunday in the 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Three of his homers this season have come in August.

RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm strain) allowed four hits and two runs in three innings in his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Trento on Sunday. He allowed no walks and had no strikeouts. He made 42 pitches with 30 strikes. That might be enough to get him ready to return to the Yankees rotation.