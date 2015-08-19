RHP Nick Rumbelow joined the Yankees for his third stint when he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. In his three stints for New York, Rumbelow had a 1.59 ERA in 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Caleb Cotham was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, ending his second stint with the Yankees. Cotham made his second career appearance Monday when he threw 44 pitches over two innings. Although he gave up four runs (three earned) and six hits, Cotham threw 34 of his pitches in the strike zone and will likely be back with the Yankees again at some point.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will go for his eighth straight winning decision Wednesday afternoon when he faces the Twins. Eovaldi is 7-0 with a 3.22 ERA over his last 10 starts since June 20, the longest streak by a Yankee since RHP Ivan Nova won 12 straight decisions in 2011. Eovaldi last pitched in Thursday’s 8-6 win at Cleveland when he allowed four earned runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. Eovaldi made his first career against the Twins July 26 in Minnesota and during a 7-2 win, he allowed two earned runs and eight hits in eight innings.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (fractured nose) was placed on the seven-day concussion list Tuesday. The move is mostly a precaution after he was hit in the nose by a line drive by Minnesota SS Eduardo Nunez in the second inning Monday. Mitchell will not do anything until Thursday and could return to the active roster shortly after his seven days are up if he gets through various testing.

LHP Chris Capuano was involved in a transaction for the third time in less than a week when the Yankees recalled him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Capuano was designated for assignment Saturday and accepted the assignment Monday. He is 0-4 with a 6.97 ERA in 16 appearances for the Yankees this season.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit the ball in the air four times Tuesday and in his fourth at-bat, he produced his 25th career grand slam and first since Sept. 20, 2013 off San Francisco RHP George Kontos. Rodriguez entered his at-bat with one hit in his previous 27 at-bats.

1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed Tuesday’s game and it marked the ninth time he did not play in a game this season. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) will throw a side session Wednesday morning and the Yankees will decide what the next step will be. Pineda threw 42 pitches in a rehab game for Double-A Trenton Sunday and three more in a bullpen session to get him to 45 pitches. He likely will need another rehab start to build his arm strength back up but the Yankees will decide the next step after Pineda throws.