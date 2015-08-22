RHP Luis Severino will try to get his first career win Saturday afternoon against the Indians when he makes his fourth career start. He has allowed three earned runs or less while pitching at least five innings but the Yankees have supported him with two runs. Severino faced Cleveland last week and allowed two earned runs and seven hits in six innings. He followed up the start in Cleveland by allowing three earned runs and five hits in six innings during a 3-1 loss at Toronto. Severino has 18 strikeouts in his career and is the 10th New York pitcher to strike out at least nine hitters in one of his first three games.

INF/OF Dustin Ackley (right lumbar strain) has begun baseball activities and the Yankees are hopeful to send him on a rehab assignment at some point next week. Ackley had three at-bats after the Yankees acquired him from the Seattle Mariners and has been on the DL since Aug. 4.

RHP Bryan Mitchell (nasal fracture) is on his fourth day on the seven-day concussion list after getting hit in the nose in the second inning Monday. Mitchell did not do any activity Tuesday and Wednesday but Thursday he ran on the treadmill.

1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a fourth straight game Thursday and it marked the 12th time he did not play in a game this season. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira did some activity on a treadmill Thursday and some tee and toss Friday. Girardi said Teixeira is feeling better but is unlikely to play the remainder of this weekend. Teixeira left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his shin in the sixth inning and x-rays were negative. Teixeira also had a CT scan Wednesday and the test showed a bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury had a regular night off from the starting lineup Friday and it was not injury-related though he appeared to get slightly nicked up making a diving catch Thursday. Ellsbury is batting .275 this season but has 14 hits in his last 37 at-bats after getting a single as a pinch hitter.

RHP Michael Pineda (right forearm) threw 62 pitches over 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was his second rehab start after he threw 45 pitches for Double-A Trenton Sunday. Pineda has been on the DL since July 30 and could rejoin the Yankees next week.