RHP Branden Pinder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre for the fifth time this season. He was most recently with the Yankees from Aug. 2-12. In 16 appearances, he is 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA.

RHP Luis Severino picked up his first career victory, allowing one run and three hits in six innings. He said his slider was not as sharp as previous outings but he was able to get through it by limiting the Indians to one hit in eight at-bats with men on base. Severino threw 107 pitches, his season high at any level this year.

RHP Bryan Mitchell is expected to throw a bullpen session Sunday, six days after getting hit in the nose by Minnesota INF Eduardo Nunez’s line drive. Mitchell has already done running, played catch and thrown on flat ground. He also will appear against live hitters in some form for two reasons: because of the injury and simply to face hitters.

LHP Chris Capuano was designated for assignment for the second straight Saturday and third time this season. He was designated on July 29 to get RHP Caleb Cotham on the roster. On July 31, he was sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

LHP CC Sabathia will make his ninth start against the Indians since being traded from Cleveland in 2008. In those starts, Sabathia is 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Sabathia last pitched Tuesday against Minnesota and did not record a decision in New York’s 8-4 victory. In 6 2/3 innings, he allowed four runs and five hits.

1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right leg) missed a fifth straight game and it marked the 13th time he did not play in a game this season. Manager Joe Girardi said Teixeira will try to take batting practice on Sunday. Teixeira has done some activity on a treadmill Thursday, played catch on the field and hit in the batting cage Friday.

RHP Michael Pineda (forearm) probably will return to the New York rotation on Wednesday against the Houston Astros. Pineda has been on the disabled list DL since July 30 and made two rehab starts this week, throwing 45 pitches for Double-A Trenton on Sunday and 62 for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.