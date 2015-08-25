FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
August 25, 2015

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Capuano elected free agency and then signed a new 2015 major league contract with the Yankees on Monday. The move came as the Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the disabled list. Capuano, cut by the Yankees three times this year, is 0-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 17 games (four starts).

LHP CC Sabathia was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with right knee inflammation.

The Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 15-day disabled list and said it is possible he might return this season from a sore right knee.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his seventh straight game with a bruised right lower leg.

