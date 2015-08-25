LHP Chris Capuano elected free agency and then signed a new 2015 major league contract with the Yankees on Monday. The move came as the Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the disabled list. Capuano, cut by the Yankees three times this year, is 0-4 with a 6.55 ERA in 17 games (four starts).

The Yankees placed LHP CC Sabathia on the 15-day disabled list and said it is possible he might return this season from a sore right knee.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his seventh straight game with a bruised right lower leg.