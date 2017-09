INF/OF Dustin Ackley will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Trenton Thursday. He has been out since Aug. 4 with a back strain and a herniated disk.

LHP CC Sabathia sought a second opinion on his sore right knee, and the diagnosis was the same as the initial examination Sunday. Sabathia sounded more upbeat Tuesday and said he hopes to return Sept. 8 when he is eligible to be activated.