OF/INF Dustin Ackley (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ackley has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 after having three at-bats following the trade from the Mariners. It does not seem likely he will rejoin the Yankees until after rosters expand Sept. 1.

LHP CC Sabathia received a second opinion on his sore right knee from Dr. Ainsworth Allen on Tuesday, and he got the same diagnosis as his initial examination from team physician Chris Ahmad on Sunday. Sabathia said he does not need surgery again, and he hopes to return when eligible Sept. 8. He added that he would be open to being used as a reliever.

1B Mark Teixeira returned Tuesday after missing a week with a bone bruise in his lower right leg. While he had little difficulty swinging, running was an issue, as it was apparent when he was unable to run at full strength on a groundout in the fourth. “That’s all I got,” said Teixeira, who went 0-for-2. “I ran as hard as I could. Unfortunately ... running is kind of the issue.”

INF Brendan Ryan made his fourth career appearance in the outfield and also his first career pitching appearance. He was the second position player to pitch for the Yankees this season and the first to throw two scoreless innings since Rocky Colavito on Aug. 25, 1968, against the Detroit Tigers.

RHP Michael Pineda will return from missing a month due to a right forearm injury Wednesday afternoon for a start against the Astros. Pineda made two rehab starts in advance of Wednesday, and he will be pitching in the majors for the first time since July 24 in Minnesota. Pineda is 4-7 with a 4.77 ERA in his past 12 starts since striking out 16 Orioles on May 10.

RHP Ivan Nova allowed a season-high seven runs in four-plus innings against Houston. It was the most runs he allowed since giving up eight on April 19, 2014. Nova gave up three hits with runners in scoring position during the five-run first inning. Before Tuesday, opponents were hitting .151 (8-for-53) with runners in scoring position against him and .154 (4-for-26) with runners in scoring position and two outs.