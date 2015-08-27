RHP Nick Rumbelow was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Wednesday after making his 10th appearance during Tuesday’s 15-1 loss. Rumbelow has been with the Yankees for three different stints and has a 2.79 ERA while pitching 9 2/3 innings. He initially joined the Yankees on June 22.

RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Wednesday for his fourth stint with the team. In four appearances, Goody faced 15 hitters over 3 1/3 innings. Goody’s fourth stint ended quickly when the Yankees announced he was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre after the game.

OF/INF Dustin Ackley (back) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Ackley has been on the disabled list since Aug. 4 after having three at-bats following the trade from the Mariners. It does not seem likely he will rejoin the Yankees until after rosters expand Sept. 1.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will start Friday’s series opener in Atlanta for the Yankees and will pitch on six days rest. Last Friday, Tanaka allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits in six innings in a 7-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians. Tanaka is 3-2 with a 2.85 ERA in seven road starts this season, including Aug. 15 when he pitched a complete game in Toronto. Tanaka is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA in six interleague starts.

RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 10 games and has had two streaks of 10 games this month. In his last 21 games, Beltran is batting .338 (23-for-68).

LHP Chris Capuano was involved in his 11th transaction of the year Thursday when the Yankees designated him for assignment. Capuano is 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 18 appearances for the Yankees this season. He began the season on the DL, was on the active roster May 17-July 29. Since then he has been designated for assignment four times, sent outright to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre twice and had his contract selected twice.

LHP CC Sabathia received a second opinion on his sore right knee from Dr. Ainsworth Allen on Tuesday, and he got the same diagnosis as his initial examination from team physician Chris Ahmad on Sunday. Sabathia said he does not need surgery again, and he hopes to return when eligible Sept. 8. He added that he would be open to being used as a reliever.

1B Mark Teixeira returned Tuesday after missing a week with a bone bruise in his lower right leg. While he had little difficulty swinging, running was an issue, as it was apparent when he was unable to run at full strength on a groundout in the fourth. “That’s all I got,” said Teixeira, who went 0-for-2. “I ran as hard as I could. Unfortunately ... running is kind of the issue.”

INF Brendan Ryan made his fourth career appearance in the outfield and also his first career pitching appearance. He was the second position player to pitch for the Yankees this season and the first to throw two scoreless innings since Rocky Colavito on Aug. 25, 1968, against the Detroit Tigers.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was held out of Wednesday’s lineup with soreness in his hip. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury’s hip became sore when he attempted to make a diving catch on a fly ball hit by Houston OF Colby Rasmus during Houston’s five-run first inning Tuesday. Girardi said Ellsbury has swelling in the hip but is not scheduled for any further tests at the moment.

RHP Michael Pineda will return from missing a month due to a right forearm injury Wednesday afternoon for a start against the Astros. Pineda made two rehab starts in advance of Wednesday, and he will be pitching in the majors for the first time since July 24 in Minnesota. Pineda is 4-7 with a 4.77 ERA in his past 12 starts since striking out 16 Orioles on May 10.

RHP Ivan Nova allowed a season-high seven runs in four-plus innings against Houston. It was the most runs he allowed since giving up eight on April 19, 2014. Nova gave up three hits with runners in scoring position during the five-run first inning. Before Tuesday, opponents were hitting .151 (8-for-53) with runners in scoring position against him and .154 (4-for-26) with runners in scoring position and two outs.