LHP Chris Capuano, designated for assignment by the Yankees, cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the fourth time.

1B Mark Teixeira was out of the Yankees lineup because of continued soreness in his bruised right shin. He fouled a ball off his leg Aug. 17 and has played just twice since.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to the Yankees lineup after missing a game with soreness in his right hip hurt trying for a diving catch.