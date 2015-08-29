RHP Luis Severino will make his fifth start for the Yankees when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Saturday. The 21-year-old rookie is 1-2 with a 2.74 ERA, striking out 24 and walking eight in 23 innings. The Yankees promoted their top pitching prospect when Michael Pineda went on the disabled list with a strained forearm and kept his rotation when Pineda returned.

SS Didi Gregorius was 4-for-5 with a homer and a career-high six RBIs in the Yankees’ 15-4 rout of the Braves on Friday. He has eight RBIs over his past two games after going 21 straight games without driving in a run. The homer was his second in as many games and he has seven homers and 40 RBIs for the season while batting .260.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka struck out seven and walked just one over seven innings Friday against the Braves, allowing three runs and five hits while improving to 10-6. He is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three starts against the National League this season and 5-2 with a 1.97 ERA in seven interleague starts during his career.

RHP Bryan Mitchell was reinstated from the seven-day concussion list Friday and pitched the final 1 1/3 innings against the Braves, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He was struck on the forehead by a line drive Aug. 17 and suffered a fractured nasal cavity as well as the concussion. He’s been in 11 games for the Yankees, making two starts, and has a 4.03 ERA with a 0-1 record and one save.

RF Carlos Beltran extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a first-inning single and finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. He is batting .368 (14-for-38) during the streak, which began Aug. 17.

LHP Chris Capuano cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for the fourth time Friday. He has made 14 relief appearances and four starts for the Yankees, going 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA. Capuano is 1-1 with a 1.59 ERA over five starts in the minors.

1B Mark Teixeira was out of the Yankees lineup Friday because of continued soreness in his lower right leg. He fouled a ball off his shin against Minnesota on Aug. 17 and has started just one game since because of the deep bone bruise. “I can’t run. It’s just as simple as that,” Teixeira said.

C Brian McCann hit a three-run homer and also had a sacrifice fly Friday in his first game back in Atlanta after leaving the Braves to sign with the Yankees as a free agent before last season. He also drew three walks and scored three runs. The homer was his 23rd and he has 79 RBIs.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to the Yankees lineup after missing a game with soreness in his right hip hurt trying for a diving catch.