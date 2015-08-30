FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 30, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Luis Severino (2-2) scattered four hits, walked three and struck out five. The right-hander, who threw 88 pitches, has allowed two or fewer runs in four starts. He lowered his ERA from 2.74 to 2.17. He has not allowed more than three runs in any of his five starts.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (13-2, 4.00) has won a career-best six straight on the road. He is 8-0 with a 2.93 ERA over his last 12 starts. The eight-game winning streak is the longest in the league this season. He pitched eight scoreless innings in his last start against the Astros on Aug. 24, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts. Eovaldi is 2-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 12 career starts against the Braves.

SS Didi Gregorius had a career-high-tying third straight game with an RBI on Saturday. Prior to the streak he had gone 21 straight games without an RBI.

RF Carlos Beltran went 0-for-3 and had his 11-game hitting streak broken. Beltran walked twice and scored a run. Beltran hit .368 (14-for-38) during the streak, which began on Aug. 17.

1B Mark Teixeira missed his third straight start because of bone bruise in his lower right leg.

C Brian McCann had a double, a homer, four walks and five RBIs in his first two games at Turner Field as a Yankee. He played the first nine years of his career for the Braves.

