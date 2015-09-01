SS Didi Gregorius nearly played the hero in Monday’s 4-3 loss against Boston, barely missing a grand slam with his fly ball to the warning track in right with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Had his deep fly come at Yankee Stadium instead of Fenway Park, it might have been a different story. “I think any other stadium except this because it’s like 380 to right field,” said Gregorius, who tied a career high with four hits. “I don’t think any other stadium is like that. I think 325 maybe. I think any other stadium than this one it would’ve went.”

RF Carlos Beltran hit his 500th career double in the fifth inning of Monday’s game in Boston, tying Goose Goslin and John Olerud for 59th on MLB’s all-time doubles list. Beltran, who went 1-for-3 with a walk and a first-inning sacrifice fly, lived up to his reputation as a tough out at Fenway Park, raising his batting average to .353 in 34 career games at the Red Sox’s park.

DH Alex Rodriguez won’t be seeing any time at first base in the near future, according to Brian Cashman. Speaking with reporters on the field before Monday’s game, the Yankees general manager downplayed the idea of moving the aging slugger to first in the absence of injured starter Mark Teixeira. Cashman said he sees the 40-year-old former infielder, who went 1-for-4 with a walk Monday to extend his on-base streak at Fenway Park to 17 straight games dating back to July 8, 2012, exclusively as a designated hitter at this point in his career.

LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to return to the rotation in September.

1B Mark Teixeira has gone back to New York for more tests on his bruised right shin. Teixeira, who sat out a weekend series in Atlanta, will miss the Yankees’ three-game series in Boston, which began Monday night. Teixeira suffered the injury Aug. 17 against the Minnesota Twins, fouling a pitch off his leg. He had appeared in two games since, going 0-for-3 in losses to the Houston Astros last week.

RHP Ivan Nova focused on the positives after taking a hard-luck loss in Boston on Monday. The right-hander gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out three in six innings in New York’s narrow 4-3 defeat. “It was better than the last two (starts),” said Nova, who had given up 10 runs in his last nine innings pitched prior to Monday. “I was looking for a sign and I was trying to throw strikes.” Nova dropped to 5-7 after losing his third consecutive start.