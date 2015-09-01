1B Mark Teixeira has gone back to New York for more tests on his bruised right shin. Teixeira, who sat out a weekend series in Atlanta, will miss the Yankees’ three-game series in Boston, which began Monday night. Teixeira suffered the injury Aug. 17 against the Minnesota Twins, fouling a pitch off his leg. He had appeared in two games since, going 0-for-3 in losses to the Houston Astros last week.

