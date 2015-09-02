FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 2, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Dustin Ackley was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. He had been out since Aug. 4 due to a right lumbar strain and a herniated disk.

1B Mark Teixeira is on crutches and will be out for at least two more weeks while recovering from a bone bruise on his right leg.

RHP Andrew Bailey was called up by the Yankees on Tuesday. Bailey returns to the major leagues at age 31 for the first time since the 2013 season, when he sustained a shoulder injury with the Red Sox. Injuries have plagued Bailey since he pitched for the Athletics from 2008 to 2011 and made the American League All-Star team in 2008 and 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
