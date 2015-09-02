2B Jose Pirela was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not play Tuesday. Pirela hit .212 (14-for-66) with a home run and four RBIs in 29 games with the Yankees earlier this season. He hit .310 with three homers and 23 RBIs in 64 minor league games.

RHP Domingo German was recalled from Class A Tampa, but his stay wasn’t very long as the Yankees immediately placed him on the 60-day disabled list. The 23-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery this past April and did not pitch in 2015. German has a career 20-10 record with a 2.33 ERA in 77 minor league games. In 2014, he went 9-3 with a 2.48 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 113 strikeouts over 123 1/3 innings pitched in 25 starts with Class A Greensboro.

INF Rob Refsnyder was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but was not in the lineup Tuesday. Refsnyder returned to the site of his major league debut, Fenway Park. Refsnyder went hitless in three at-bats in his first game July 11, but went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer a day later and is batting .167 (2-for-12) in four games with New York. In 117 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Refsnyder hit .271 (12-for-450) with nine home runs and 56 RBIs.

RHP Caleb Cotham was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. Cotham made his major league debut this season with the Yankees and has a 9.82 ERA over 3 2/3 innings. In 35 games in the minors, Cotham is 6-4 with a 2.21 ERA over 57 innings.

CF Rico Noel was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not play Tuesday. The young outfielder struggled in 67 minor league games this season, batting just .181 (21-for-116) and hit a miserable .059 (1-for-17) in 22 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2015.

LHP James Pazos was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. The 24-year-old was 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA in 27 minor league games this season.

OF Dustin Ackley was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, but wasn’t in the Yankees lineup. Ackley, acquired from the Seattle Mariners on July 30, played two games with his new team before being shelved with a right lumbar strain. Ackley, 0-for-3 with New York, is hitting .212 (40-for-189) with six home runs and 19 RBIs in 87 total games.

3B Cole Figueroa was designated for assignment Tuesday. Figueroa saw limited action with the Yankees this season, batting .250 (2-for-8) with two doubles in two games in 2015. In the minors, Figueroa batted .299 (130-for-435) with three home runs and 44 RBIs in 118 games.

C Austin Romine rejoined the Yankees after he was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. Romine appeared in seven games with New York last season, batting .231 (3-for-13) with an RBI. This season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Romine hit .260 (88-for-338) with seven home runs and 49 RBIs over 92 games. Romine is now the third catcher on the Yankees’ roster, joining starter Brian McCann and backup John Ryan Murphy.

RF Tyler Austin was designated for assignment Tuesday. Austin, a longtime minor leaguer, managed to hit .240 (82-for-341) with six home runs and 35 RBIs over 94 games in 2015.

1B Mark Teixeira (bruised right shin) will miss at least two more weeks after being sent back to New York for additional testing, Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Tuesday. Teixeira traveled for the team’s series in Boston, but was sent home Monday. Teixeira, batting .255 (100-for-392) with 31 home runs and 79 RBIs in 111 games, hasn’t played since Aug. 26.

SS Stephen Drew continues to help the Yankees stay afloat -- with his bat. Drew, known more for his stellar defensive play, delivered a go-ahead two-run double Tuesday to help the Yankees win and is 6-for-8 with four runs and six RBIs in his past three games, including a 4-for-4 day Sunday in a 20-6 win at Atlanta. “It’s been good, this past month,” said Drew, who had his most productive in August with three home runs and 11 RBIs. “I felt good at the plate, staying inside the ball little more.” Drew, batting .160 on June 1, has raised his season batting average to .205 (72-for-352) and has reached base safely in eight of his last nine plate appearances.

RHP Michael Pineda didn’t strike out nearly as many batters as his counterpart Tuesday, as Boston RHP Rick Porcello had a career-high 13, but he got the last laugh -- and the win. Pineda, pitching in his second start since returning from a forearm injury, struck out seven batters and allowed just one run on four hits and no walks in six innings to improve to 10-8. “Everything (was) working good today,” said Pineda, whose 7.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio leads the American League. “(Porcello threw) the ball well today, but we win so that’s what I‘m looking for.” Pineda lowered his ERA to 4.07 and has a team-high 127 strikeouts in 21 starts.

RHP Andrew Bailey was selected from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but did not pitch Tuesday. Bailey, a former All-Star closer with the Oakland Athletics, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since he was with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. Bailey worked his way up the Yankees farm season this year as he recovered from a shoulder injury. In 28 minor league games in 2015, Bailey was 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA over 35 innings and was 6-for-7 in save opportunities.