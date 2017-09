INF Cole Figueroa was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. Figueroa was designated for assignment Tuesday. He saw limited action with the Yankees this season, batting .250 (2-for-8) with two doubles in two games. In the minors, he hit .299 (130-for-435) with three home runs and 44 RBIs in 118 games.