RHP Luis Severino made the longest start of his brief career, allowing one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He lowered his earned-run average to 2.04 while his 34 strikeouts through six career games are the fourth most by a Yankee since 1914.

RHP Nick Rumbelow was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Friday for his fourth stint with the Yankees. In his previous three stints for New York, he had a 2.79 ERA in 10 appearances. He was optioned back to the minors after pitching in a 15-1 loss to Houston on Aug. 25.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will try to win his 10th straight decision Saturday when he faces the Tampa Bay Rays. Since not getting out of the first inning in Miami on June 15, he is 9-0 with a 3.32 ERA. Eovaldi won his ninth straight decision Sunday in a 20-6 win at Atlanta, when he allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings. Eovaldi is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in his only career start against the Rays.

LHP CC Sabathia pitched with a brace on his sore right knee Friday during a simulated game. He threw his fastball and other pitches without incident during an outing of about four innings and 60 to 70 pitches. The next step is to see how the knee responds in the next few days. Sabathia faced Dustin Ackley, Rico Noel, Austin Romine, Jose Pirela and Rob Refsnyder and did so while wearing a thick new knee brace. Earlier this season, Sabathia was wearing a sleeve on his knee but said it was restrictive. If there is nothing wrong, manager Joe Girardi said Sabathia would probably rejoin the Yankees Wednesday against Baltimore.

1B Mark Teixeira was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a bone bruise in his right shin.

C Brian McCann improved to 11-for-17 lifetime off Tampa Bay LHP Jake Odorizzi when he hit a solo home run in the fourth. He has a 1.471 slugging percentage against Odorizzi and, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, is the highest of any current AL hitter vs. any current AL pitcher (minimum of 15 at-bats).

CF Jacoby Ellsbury exited Friday’s game after the fourth inning with an upset stomach and it is a relief to the Yankees since he is still coping with a swollen hip he sustained trying to make a diving catch Aug. 25 against the Houston Astros. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury was dealing with flu-like symptoms, throwing up before leaving and may not play Saturday. Ellsbury grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats before leaving and is hitless in his last 14 at-bats.