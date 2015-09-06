RHP Nathan Eovaldi lost for the first time since June 15 when he allowed three runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings. In two starts following eight scoreless innings against the Houston Astros on Aug. 24, he has allowed eight runs and 13 hits over 10 1/3 innings. “He’s been a little bit off the last couple of starts,” manager Joe Girardi said.

LHP CC Sabathia is on track to start Wednesday, based upon how his sore right knee feels. Sabathia threw a four-inning simulated game on Friday without any pain. Sabathia also will not be used as a reliever since he is not experienced in doing so. As for any backup plan should Sabathia leave his potential start early due to injuries or ineffectiveness, manager Joe Girardi said:

CF Jacoby Ellsbury was held out of the starting lineup as a combination day off and extra time to recover from the stomach virus which prompted his exit after four innings on Friday. Manager Joe Girardi said Ellsbury felt some dehydration Friday but he was available as a pinch hitter Saturday.

RHP Ivan Nova will try to avoid a fourth straight loss on Sunday when he faces Tampa Bay. Nova pitched better in last start Monday in Boston when he allowed three earned runs and seven hits in six innings. Nova is 6-6 with a 3.70 ERA in 15 appearances against the Rays.