RHP Nick Goody was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, giving the Yankees 12 relievers Sunday. It is the fifth time Goody has been with the Yankees as he was on the major league roster July 25-28, July 30-Aug. 1, Aug 12-13 and Aug. 26-27. So far he has appeared in four games and has a 2.70 ERA.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 28th home run in the sixth inning and singled in the eighth. The single was his 3,053rd career hit, tying him with Hall of Famer Rod Carew for 24th on the all-time list. “It’s great,” Rodriguez said. “Rod is someone who I have a lot of respect for. Rod was very good to me early in my career when he was a hitting coach with the Angels and I was a young lad with the Mariners. So I really have a lot of respect and appreciation for Mr. Carew.”

LHP CC Sabathia continued recovering from his sore right knee by throwing a bullpen session Sunday. Like Friday’s four-inning simulated game, Sabathia pitched with a brace on his knee. Asked why he didn’t employ the brace earlier in the season, Sabathia conceded he was stubborn about using one. The Yankees list TBA in their game notes for Wednesday’s game against Baltimore but barring any setbacks or issues, Sabathia is expected to rejoin the rotation.

C Brian McCann set a career high with his 25th home run during the sixth inning Sunday. He has 48 home runs with the Yankees and 35 have been at home. Over his last seven home games, he is hitting .369 (7-for-19) and three of those hits are home runs.

CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to the leadoff spot after missing portions of the previous two games recovering from flu-like symptoms. He exited Friday’s game after the fourth inning and had two at-bats Saturday after entering as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

RHP Michael Pineda’s best game as a Yankee was May 10 vs. the Orioles when he struck out 16 in seven innings. Heading into Monday’s start against Baltimore, he is 5-8 with a 4.81 ERA over his last 14 starts. Pineda snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday in a 3-1 victory at Boston when he allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Pineda is 3-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven career starts against the Orioles.