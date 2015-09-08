RHP Jacob Lindgren was involved in three transactions Monday when the Yankees recalled him from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, activated him from the seven-day minor league disabled list and moved him to the 60-day disabled list. Lindgren had a 5.14 ERA in seven appearances for the Yankees before having elbow surgery June 22.

1B Greg Bird hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the 8-5 win over Baltimore Monday.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched on Saturday, was evaluated by Yankees head team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and underwent an MRI at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, revealing right elbow inflammation. Eovaldi will be shut down for two weeks.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka will pitch on five days rest Tuesday night when he faces the Baltimore Orioles. Tanaka is 7-3 with a 3.54 ERA over his last 10 outings and the Yankees have scored at least 13 runs in his last two starts. Tanaka last pitched Wednesday during a 13-8 win in Boston, when he allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. In three career starts against Baltimore, he is 1-1 with a 3.74 ERA.

LHP Chris Capuano had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, marking the 13th transaction he has been involved in this year. He was designated for assignment Aug. 26 and with the RailRiders, he pitched 9 2/3 scoreless innings.

DH Alex Rodriguez hit his 29th home run and third in four games. His solo home run in the fifth inning Monday was also his 3,054th hit, moving him past Hall of Famer Rod Carew into sole possession of 23rd place on the all-time hit list.

LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and said he felt fine. He will likely rejoin the rotation Sept. 9.

LF Brett Gardner had the day off from the starting lineup and, according to manager Joe Girardi, he is physically “beat up”, related to his style of play. Gardner is hitting .267 in 127 games this year but since July 29, he is batting .186 and is hitless in his last seven at-bats and has one hit in his last 13.

RHP Michael Pineda took a no-decision against the same team he had 16 strikeouts against on May 10. Pineda made it through six innings, allowing four of his runs and five of his six hits in the second inning. In the other innings, he held Baltimore hitters to one hit in 16 at-bats.