RHP Luis Severino had his shortest start of his brief career as he allowed six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. Severino slipped on the mound while making an 0-2 pitch to 3B Josh Donaldson in the first but stayed in. He allowed a home run to Donaldson on a fastball and gave up a two-run shot to 1B Justin Smoak also on his fastball.

RHP Chris Martin was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Friday, giving the Yankees a 14th reliever (five lefties, nine righties). Martin made New York’s Opening Day roster and has a 6.11 ERA in 19 games. With the Railriders, he had a 3.81 ERA in 20 outings. Martin also missed a few weeks in May due to tendinitis in his right elbow.

DH Alex Rodriguez struck out three times for the ninth time this season when he struck out swinging in his first three at-bats against LHP David Price. He heard some boos after striking out a fourth time in the seventh and it marked his sixth career game with four strikeouts.

1B Mark Teixeira’s season with the Yankees ended Friday when the Yankees announced an MRI in his right leg showed a fracture.

RHP Michael Pineda was still recovering from his forearm injury when the Yankees faced Toronto last month and he will get a crack at the Blue Jays Saturday in Game One of the doubleheader. Pineda is 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in seven career starts against Toronto, though he has allowed two earned runs in 14 innings against the Blue Jays this season. Pineda last pitched in Monday’s 8-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles and took a no-decision after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings. Pineda allowed five hits in six at-bats in the second inning but Baltimore’s hitters were 1-for-16 the rest of the game.

RHP Ivan Nova will make his 100th career start when he starts Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Nova’s 99th start ended a personal three-game losing streak when he allowed three runs and six hits in six innings during a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. It marked the 10th time in 13 starts this season he gave up three runs or less. Nova is 5-3 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 appearances against Toronto. He made back-to-back starts against them last month, allowing four runs on a grand slam by 1B Justin Smoak among four hits in 5 1/3 innings Aug. 9 and getting the win Aug. 15 in Toronto when he allowed three runs and five hits in seven innings.