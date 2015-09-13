OF Slade Heathcott was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and is in the majors for the second time. He was with the Yankees earlier this season when CF Jacoby Ellsbury was on the DL, but his first stint ended after six games due to an injured quadriceps. In those games, he batted .353. During the last week of the minor league season, he batted .429. Then he hit .385 in three playoff games.

RHP Masahiro Tanaka pitched a complete game the last time he faced the Blue Jays, Aug. 15 in Toronto, and he will face them again Sunday afternoon. He is 4-2 with a 2.65 ERA in six starts against the Blue Jays. Tanaka last pitched Tuesday against Baltimore and did not get a decision despite retiring the first 12 hitters. He allowed one run and six hits in eight innings while getting 10 strikeouts. He was the sixth Yankee starter since 1914 to allow one earned run or less, strike out 10 in at least eight innings and not get a decision.

C Gary Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for his first stint in the majors. Sanchez likely will be used as a right-handed bat off the bench. The 22-year-old needed parts of three seasons to get promoted to Triple-A but this year batted .274 with 18 home runs while splitting the year between New York’s top two affiliates.

RHP Bryan Mitchell’s became the third Yankee in the last 25 years to get charged with at least three runs without giving up a hit. It had not happened for the Yankees since 1991 until RHP Shane Greene did it April 24, 2014, in Boston and RHP Shawn Kelley did it May 5, 2014, at the Los Angeles.

DH Alex Rodriguez did not start Game 2, marking the 18th game he was not in the starting lineup. In the first game Saturday, he hit his fifth home run in the last eight games -- after he had hit three in his previous 32 games.

RHP Michael Pineda, making his fourth start since being activated off the DL, allowed four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Since returning from a forearm injury, he is 1-1 with a 5.82 ERA (21 2/3 innings, 14 earned runs). Pineda tied a career high by allowing three home runs. He also did it Aug. 15, 2011, for Seattle also against the Blue Jays.